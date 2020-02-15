Coronavirus Kills In Europe, Case Confirmed in Egypt

(KDRTV)-First coronavirus death has been confirmed in Europe after a Chinese tourist died in France after contracting the deadly virus-the first fatality from the disease in Europe

The deceased was an 80-year-old man from Hubei province in China where the virus outbreak was first reported

The information was revealed by the French Health Minister Agnes Byzyn

The old man arrived in France on 16 January and was placed in quarantine in a hospital in Paris on 25 January

Previously, three deaths had been confirmed outside mainland China- in Japan, Hong Kong, and Philipines

However, the death toll of the coronavirus in China is more than 1500, with most death cases in Hubei province

The total confirmed infections in China is 66, 492

On the other hand, Egypt is the first African country to confirm its first case of the dreadful coronavirus that surfaced in Central China and has spread to more than 2 countries across the world

The Egyptian Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed that the affected person was a foreigner who did not reveal serious symptoms

However, the ministry did not reveal the nationality of the foreigner who is being treated in isolation

So far, many countries have suspended their flights to China amid fears of coronavirus infection.

There were also fears in Kenyan after a passenger landed at Jomo Kenyatta International airport (JKIA) with symptoms resembling that of the deadly virus

The country later confirmed that the victim did not have coronavirus