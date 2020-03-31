Uganda Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases, All Are Children

(KDRTV)-President Yoweri Museveni on Tues, a day declared that Uganda had confirmed 11 new positive cases of coronavirus, all of, who are children.

On Tuesday night, the President announced that all the 11 patients of coronavirus had been in isolation

“Eleven children of Watoto choir tested positive yesterday, they were in the quarantine. The number of people with COVID-19 is now 44,” he said.

According to the Ugandan head of state, despite the fact that the country is recording more cases, mass testing is ‘expensive and meaningless’.

“You may test today and tomorrow you get exposed. It is only better to test with signs,” he added.

Museveni also announced that the inflicted curfew will begin 7 pm to 6.30 am

“Anyone that will move during that time will be doing so at their own risk, I advise you against it because we do not want incidents,” he warned. In regards to purchase of food from supermarkets, Museveni urged Ugandans to use boda boda deliveries. “We can’t introduce cars again,” he said.

Museveni also told the Ugandans that his administration will start to identify the groups that were feeding themselves through daily income and have been affected by the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak

The President said that such groups will be supported until such a situation ends

The president added that the Ugandan media fraternity is playing a critical role during the pandemic and that the government will provide them with stickers for identification.