Ethiopia Suspends Polls Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-The Electoral Board of Ethiopia has resolved to postpone August`s highly general election because of the coronavirus pandemic fears

The authority also announced that a new date would be disclosed as soon as coronavirus pandemic is over

The dreadful coronavirus has affected the efforts by the electoral board to obtain election materials on time and to train staff

Voter registration was scheduled to begin in April, and political parties would have commenced their campaigns in May.

KDRTV understands that the elections will be the first since the Prime minister and Nobel Prize winner Aniy Ahmed came to office in 2018.

Statistics disclose that the Prime Minister has performed wide-ranging reforms over the last two years

In November 2018, Birtukan Mideska who is a former judge and leading opposition leader was appointed head of Ethiopia`s board

So far, Ethiopia has confirmed 26 positive cases of coronavirus and the country has not confirmed any death.