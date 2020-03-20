Health
UPDATE: World Coronavirus Deaths Pass 10, 000
(KDRTV)-The global death toll of coronavirus has passed 10. 000 as Tunisia records its first death and Spanish death passes 1000.
At the same time, the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus are almost 250, 000
Read also: Congolese Musician Arlus Mabele is allegedly dead after contracting Covid-19 Flu
KDRTV has also received reports that California has announced state-wide curfew that would require the people to stay at home
However, China has again reported that there are no new domestic cases of coronavirus
As it stands, Spain has become the fourth country to register more than 1000 deaths after Italy, China and Iran
Argentina also enters the record book to be the first Latin American country to impose a lockdown
Elsewhere, United Kindom has called retired medics to return to work
So far, Kenya has not reported any coronavirus death.
More to follow…
Trending
-
News1 day ago
Revealed; CS Matiang’i Hand in the Firing of Dennis Itumbi from State House
-
News2 days ago
Police Officer Nabbed Counting a Bundle of Banknotes Moments After Taking Bribe
-
News1 day ago
Police Officer Kills Lover, Commits Suicide- Photos
-
News19 hours ago
Itumbi Breaks Silence on Alleged Plans to Expose Jubilee for Rigging 2017 Elections