UPDATE: World Coronavirus Deaths Pass 10, 000

(KDRTV)-The global death toll of coronavirus has passed 10. 000 as Tunisia records its first death and Spanish death passes 1000.

At the same time, the confirmed positive cases of coronavirus are almost 250, 000

KDRTV has also received reports that California has announced state-wide curfew that would require the people to stay at home

However, China has again reported that there are no new domestic cases of coronavirus

As it stands, Spain has become the fourth country to register more than 1000 deaths after Italy, China and Iran

Argentina also enters the record book to be the first Latin American country to impose a lockdown

Elsewhere, United Kindom has called retired medics to return to work

So far, Kenya has not reported any coronavirus death.

More to follow…