Congolese Musician Arlus Mabele is allegedly dead after contracting Covid-19 Flu

KDRTV News-Unverified Rumors doing rounds on social media claims that Congolese Legend Arlus Mabele who teamed up with Diblo Dibala to release hits like Matchacha, Embargo, La Femme ivoirienne, Betty , Everlyne and Asta just to mention a few has died after he contracted Corona Virus.

The Soukos Legend whose music was played in almost all Radio stations in a large swathe of Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa is allegedly dead after a bout with the dreaded Covid-19 also known as Corona Virus which has claimed thousand of lives across the world since it was discovered in Wuhan Province in the Communist Republic of China.

KDRTV News has treated the news as rumors waiting to get verification with our contacts in Kinshasha the Capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, or in Paris, France.

Mr.Arlus Mabele formerly known as Aurelien Miatsonama ,formed the Loketo group with the guitar wizard Diblo Dibala, Mav Cacharel in the 80s after they both relocated to Europe and set a base there.

Soukos is also a dance style which some sources claim he was the founder with coaching dance stars like the Yondo Sister and he was fondly called the King of Soukous with his skillful dance moves which were thrilling his fans across the globe.

