Health

World Health Organisation Reports 780 Cases of Monkeypox Outside Africa

A person being screened
The world health organization has confirmed 780 cases of monkeypox in countries outside Africa. A week ago, there were 257 cases reported. Additionally, this triples the 257 cases reported a week ago.

Scientists were baffled by the spread of the virus outside Africa. The infection is unusual in European countries. However, the WHO said cases had been identified in 27 countries where it is not already “endemic.” These are places where the virus is rarely reported.

Countries that have reported new cases

Countries that have reported the new cases are; Europe and North America. Nonetheless, other cases in small numbers include Mexico, Argentina, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, the UK has reported the highest number of cases totaling to 207. On the other hand, Spain reported 156 cases and Portugal 138. On the other hand, the WHO said that some countries were reporting that new cases were appearing beyond known contacts of previously confirmed cases. According to the WHO, the suggested chains of transmission were being missed through the undetected circulation of the virus.

“It is highly likely that other countries will identify cases and there will be further spread of the virus,” WHO said. 

So far, no death has been reported in European countries. The spread of the virus in peculiar countries makes the virus at a high risk of spreading to more people around the world.

Those at risk

Since there is no certain evidence that monkeypox is sexually transmitted, the only way it can be spread is through close contact. 

However, the reported cases of the virus disappear on their own within a few weeks.

