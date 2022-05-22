Lastest Countries To Confirm Monkeypox Cases – Israel Rules Out The Alleged Case

Cases of monkeypox has caught scientist and everyone in the world by surprise when it was reported in Europe. Monkeypox has always been reported in Central and West Africa. However, more than 80 cases of monkeypox have been ascertained in the current cases in Europe, the US and Canada.

Nonetheless, Switzerland is now the latest country to confirm monkeypox cases. However, Israel has ruled out the case.

Israel denies the cases

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public services in Israel denied the allegations of monkeypox case hours after the ministry said it was investigating a suspected case in a man who recently visited Western Europe.

However, it was alleged that the 27 year old man was hospitalized and is in isolation at Barzilai Medical Center in the coastal city of Ashkelon.

Currently, 14 countries have now confirmed monkeypox cases.

Switzerland had confirmed its first case in canton Bern according to its health officials said on Saturday evening.

In a tweet, Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) wrote:

“Currently, an accumulation of monkeypox infections is observed in Europe and North America. A first case has also been confirmed in Switzerland (Canton Bern),”

However, the person in the canton of Bern contracted the virus while he was in abroad.

World health organisation report

However, according to the World Health Organization, another 50 suspected cases are being interrogated. The names of the countries have been withheld.

President Joe Biden also said that all the countries should be worried and concerned about the spread of the virus. However, the US is working on the kind of vaccine it could use.

So far, countries that have reported the cases include Spain, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Sweden and Italy.

However, the UK chief medical adviser Dr Susan Hopkins said that they are detecting more cases on a everyday.

Hopkins said that the monkey pox virus is now unraveling in the all over. Additionally, the cases have no connection with anyone who has visited West Africa, where the disease is regularly found with the people.