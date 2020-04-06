Worst Day In France As New Infections In Spain And Italy Falls

(KDRT)-France has confirmed the highest death toll in 24 hours since the pandemic began- reports BBC news

KDRTV has validated reports that France has confirmed 833 deaths from coronavirus, the highest death number since the outbreak began.

The figure includes those who passed away in both hospitals and nursing homes

The total number of fatalities from COVID-19, a respiratory disease that results from coronavirus, in France now stands at 8, 911

France is the third country globally in the list of the countries that have recorded the highest death from coronavirus

The fist in the list Italy followed by Spain.

Elsewhere, the US which is the leading country with the highest number of coronavirus infection has recorded more than 10, 000 with more than 347, 000 confirmed cases

This according to the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic

This has come barely a day after a French doctor went viral in footage that he claimed that coronavirus vaccine should be tested in African since the continent lacks critical facilities such as masks, intensive care units, and general capacities.

However, the French Jean-Joseph has since apologized for those who could have been offended by his remarks

KDRTV understands that critics told off the doctor saying that the vaccine should be tested in Europe which is seemingly the epicenter of the coronavirus