Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Praised As “Coronavirus Hero” By American Newspaper

(KDRTV)-Kenyan Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has been hailed in a leading American newspaper as one of the ‘heroes’ in the war against coronavirus

Mutahi Kagwe was featured among the three top personnel who has greatly contributed to the battle against coronavirus in various countries

The author of the newspaper Sam Walker in his article on this weekend`s Wall Street Journal, featured Mutahi Kagwe among Dr. Jung Eun-kyeong (the director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Preventions) and Dr. Jenny Harries (UK’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer).

The author termed the three as “career deputies” who have been the frontline in managing the pandemic and maintaining calm among citizens in their countries

“The real heroes have been, for lack of a better term, career deputies…Kenya’s unlikely coronavirus hero is Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe, a businessman with an MBA who had washed out of elective office.” “In politics, Mr. Kagwe was seen as a technocrat; too ordinary and emotionally distant. In his coronavirus briefings, these traits became assets,” added Mr. Walker

The article points out that the efforts by CS Kagwe was rated 8 of 10 by social media users

“Mr. Kagwe projects calm, emphasizes evidence and urges Kenyans to face facts, a style one senator described as ‘a breath of fresh air’”, the writer stated.

Health CS Kagwe came into the office in February this year taking over as the Health CS from Sicily Kariuki who is the current Water Cabinet Secretary

