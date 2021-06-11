Fantastic Facts, the Arnold Schwarzenegger Biography 

example of the kind of man the world is willing to fall in love with, even against its better judgment.

has weathered the setbacks that would have halted the rise of lesser stars and, in doing so, provided an

obscure enclave of bodybuilding to international movie stardom to American politics. Schwarzenegger

perfect word to summarize a man who has made success for himself wherever he goes, from the

(1993) and the oft-mocked Jingle All the Way (1996).

Cop (1990). This is to say nothing of numerous disappointing efforts, like the overhyped Last Action Hero

Terminator (1984) and True Lies (1994), as well as family-oriented self-parody in movies like Kindergarten

the way he made a name for himself starring in archetypical action films, blockbuster successes like The

Austria through the multi-stage career path that brought him to America and into its cultural elite. Along

what does examining their life story reveal? Fantastic charts Schwarzenegger’s life from his boyhood in

what is the nature of the subject? Who is this person, and

The question central to most biographies

The question central to most biographies is, what is the nature of the subject? Who is this person, and

want tomorrow and the next day.

confluence of giving the people what they want and planning ahead to become the very thing they will

way that is somehow both self-serving and pleasing to his audience. Schwarzenegger inhabits the

Foreseeing trends before they are cemented and undertaking risky new ventures, he is opportunistic in a

Schwarzenegger’s dynamic ambition that has enabled his continued presence on such a visible level.

Even this brief list runs the gamut of popular film styles of the late-20th century. It is precisely

desperately to believe in.

avenue, claiming to embody the American Dream that so many members of his audience want

self-promotion as keys to his success, but Arnold has earned fans through just about every possible

mastery of this skill may be Schwarzenegger’s greatest asset. Lerner cites his charisma and perpetual

Convincing people of what they want, even what they need, is a function of the art of persuasion, and a

Schwarzenegger’s rags-to-riches narrative may have sold as many tickets

Schwarzenegger’s rags-to-riches narrative may have sold as many tickets than his elaborate stunts and

that Astaire was admired as much for his sincere, believable performances as for his dance numbers.

spectacle. If jumping out of helicopters has replaced ballroom dancing, then it is worth bearing in mind

admirable. Film critic Roger Ebert likens Schwarzenegger to Fred Astaire as a figure central to popular

greater things in the future, crude and unapologetic, he is, in a strange way, relatable as well as

The product of an overbearing father, never satisfied with his present status but always looking toward

Finally, no discussion of Arnold Schwarzenegger can be complete without recalling the other meaning of

the word fantastic, the one drawn from its root in fantasy. There is an element of the unreal surrounding

him, apparent in his exaggerated masculinity, unlikely longevity, and incalculable success. Movie

audiences are accustomed to accepting things that are not quite true, and which version of Arnold