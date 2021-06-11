Connect with us

Fantastic Facts, the Arnold Schwarzenegger Biography 

Laurence Lerner’s comprehensive biography of Arnold Schwarzenegger is boldly titled Fantastic. It is the 
perfect word to summarize a man who has made success for himself wherever he goes, from the 
obscure enclave of bodybuilding to international movie stardom to American politics. Schwarzenegger 
has weathered the setbacks that would have halted the rise of lesser stars and, in doing so, provided an 
example of the kind of man the world is willing to fall in love with, even against its better judgment. 
 
Who is Arnold? 
 
The question central to most biographies is, what is the nature of the subject? Who is this person, and 
what does examining their life story reveal? Fantastic charts Schwarzenegger’s life from his boyhood in 
Austria through the multi-stage career path that brought him to America and into its cultural elite. Along 
the way he made a name for himself starring in archetypical action films, blockbuster successes like The 
Terminator (1984) and True Lies (1994), as well as family-oriented self-parody in movies like Kindergarten 
Cop (1990). This is to say nothing of numerous disappointing efforts, like the overhyped Last Action Hero 
(1993) and the oft-mocked Jingle All the Way (1996). 
 
Even this brief list runs the gamut of popular film styles of the late-20th century. It is precisely 
Schwarzenegger’s dynamic ambition that has enabled his continued presence on such a visible level. 
Foreseeing trends before they are cemented and undertaking risky new ventures, he is opportunistic in a 
way that is somehow both self-serving and pleasing to his audience. Schwarzenegger inhabits the 
confluence of giving the people what they want and planning ahead to become the very thing they will 
want tomorrow and the next day. 
 
Why We Love Arnold 
 
Convincing people of what they want, even what they need, is a function of the art of persuasion, and a 
mastery of this skill may be Schwarzenegger’s greatest asset. Lerner cites his charisma and perpetual 
self-promotion as keys to his success, but Arnold has earned fans through just about every possible 
avenue, claiming to embody the American Dream that so many members of his audience want 
desperately to believe in. 
 
The product of an overbearing father, never satisfied with his present status but always looking toward 
greater things in the future, crude and unapologetic, he is, in a strange way, relatable as well as 
admirable. Film critic Roger Ebert likens Schwarzenegger to Fred Astaire as a figure central to popular 
spectacle. If jumping out of helicopters has replaced ballroom dancing, then it is worth bearing in mind 
that Astaire was admired as much for his sincere, believable performances as for his dance numbers. 
Schwarzenegger’s rags-to-riches narrative may have sold as many tickets than his elaborate stunts and 
pithy one-liners. 
 
Finally, no discussion of Arnold Schwarzenegger can be complete without recalling the other meaning of 
the word fantastic, the one drawn from its root in fantasy. There is an element of the unreal surrounding 
him, apparent in his exaggerated masculinity, unlikely longevity, and incalculable success. Movie 
audiences are accustomed to accepting things that are not quite true, and which version of Arnold 
Schwarzenegger they attach themselves to may be largely a matter of personal preference. 
 
Stallone vs Schwarzenegger Movies 

