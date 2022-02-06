Connect with us

Five Reasons Why Men Cheat On Their Pregnant Wives

Pregnant women are at a high risk of being cheated on for diffrlerent reasons. There are number of reasons why men cheat on their pregnant wives.

However, there are two kinds of cheating. It could be emotional cheating or physical cheating.

Well, here are some reasons why men cheat on their pregnant wives.

They are being denied sex

When a woman is pregnant, some could have low libido while some high. It depends on am individual. At this period, when a man is used to frequent intimacy, he cannot get a chance. He will look for someone else to replace his wife for the time being.

However, spouses should be open to each other and talk about this.

Attention

Some women do not give much attention to their husbands when they are pregnant.

They solely drive the attention to their unborn child. This will make the man feel less needed and will want attention somewhere else. Additionally, the man will also feel replaced since the lady’s attention is driven somewhere else.

Men need attention too.

Stress and anxiety

When a woman is pregnant, men get stressed if they are not ready for the child. They would then use cheating as an escape from stress and anxiety. Make sure both of you are ready for the child.

Opportunity

Pregnant women might not have time to always check on their husbands. Moreover, men would find this as an opportunity to go out and cheat on them. As most pregnant women are always indoors and waiting for their husbands to provide, men might take this as an opportunity.

They have always cheated

If one is used to cheating, he will continue to cheat on their pregnant wife. Consequently, nothing here gives him any reason to cheat. He is used to it and could find that as more excuse to cheat more on his wife.

