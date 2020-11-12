“I DODGED THE BULLET AFTER DOCTOR MUGWENU STOPPED ME FROM MARRYING A FRAUD WHO’S ONLY INTENTIONS WAS TO EXTORT MONEY FROM ME”.

My name is Mercy, I was lucky to be born in a family blessed with wealth, my father owned several companies in Nairobi which after the end of my university studies, I was immediately absorbed in one of his company as the general manager. For a girl who had so much independence, finding love was very hectic for me.

Every man I got into a romantic relationship with ended up leaving saying they could never bring themselves to date me since a few of them were ashamed that they were unable to bring much to the table, a few felt inferior while others only got to be with me just so they could have my money.

Luckily, in the month of February 2016, I met a fine simple guy called Samuel who I met at some concert I attended with a few of my friends. I fell for him because he and I had the same taste in movies, music, and even food. That day we exchanged our mobile numbers and after several months of getting to know each other better, we started dating.

For the first time, I felt something real with him that I never felt with the men I dated previously. Two years later, he proposed to me stressing that he wanted to spend the rest of his days with me. My family especially my dad was so happy about this proposal, he even volunteered to sponsor the wedding as Samuel was financially unable to.

One day, I was having conversations about the wedding cake and colors to use during the wedding and one of them suggested that I should ensure that I know who I was going to spend the rest of my life with. She then suggested that I should go and see Doctor Mugwenu who would help me know whether to marry Samuel or not.

That day, I made a call to him on +254740637248 and informed him of my visit to his workshop the following morning. He instructed me to carry Samuel’s picture for the intervention to be much easier. The next morning, I went to see him with the picture, he looked at it made a few enchantments. After that, he told me that the man was a fraud and was only after my money.

To confirm his words, he gave me a truth syrup to use it on Samuel to find out the real truth from his own mouth. That evening, I ensured that the truth syrup was mixed with all his dishes he was to take that night before retiring to bed. After dinner, Samuel suddenly started blabbing. He confessed that he had been after my money all that while and all that love and affection he showed towards me was nothing but pretense.

I could believe my ears, I decided to call off the wedding immediately and dumped Samuel without thinking twice. I dodged the bullet after Doctor Mugwenu saved me from marrying a fraud who’s only intentions were to extort money from me. Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers work within 24 hours. He handles general problems like helping one get rich, a promotion at work, protection of a family’s property like land, enhances failing businesses, winning court cases, saving marriages, stops cheating in relationships.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhea, epilepsy among many others.

He also genuinely cast away evil spirits, get rid of bad scary dreams, protect haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and inquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Or visit his website on http//mugwenudoctors.com

Sponsored Articles