Life & Style

Kenyan Celebrities With The Most Beautiful Baby Bumps

images 18 2
images 18 2

Celebrities have always shown their creativity when it comes to showing off their baby bump. It is always a good moment for them as they are expecting their bundle of joy.

27574764 170784603700608 4154361319543275520 n

Image courtesy

In 2022, several celebrities have been blessed. They could not keep it calm and never hesitated to show off their beautiful baby bump. Nonetheless, there are a number of celebrities who flaunted their beautiful baby bumps.

Muthoni The Drama Queen

Muthoni had for a while been away from the media. She later came out and this is what she had to say:

“Between cooking a new life and avoiding Covid, I spent most of 2021 actively at home/away from humans *sorry media guys, you see why I declined all your in-person requests for promo of the river,”

She broke the news about her pregnancy to the public with a beautiful big baby bump.

Muthoni The Drummer Queen Muthoni The Drummer Queen 450x470 1

Muthoni The Drummer Queen courtesy 

Jackie Matubia

Jackie Matubia has been on the news headline off-late. Matubia revealed the father to her unborn child today. In a video, Jackie flaunted her baby bump in a creative way together with Blessing Lung’aho.

images 17 2

image courtesy

Grace Ekirapa

Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa could not hide their excitement. In an Instagram post, they flaunted their baby bump.

images 18 2

image courtesy Grace Ekirapa

It was as beautiful as their union together.

Milly was Jesus

images 19 2

image courtesy Milly Wa Jesus

Also read Five Celebrities Bawled Out By Andrew Kibe For Exposing Their Spouse’s Babybump

Wajesus family introduced their pregnancy in style. It was one of the most beautiful baby bump. The couple are already blessed with Taji, their first son.

 

