Lady Trolled On Facebook For What She Has Been Allegedly Doing At The Airport

Godfrey Gwako

By

Published

airportlady

(KDRTV) – A young beautiful lady has been cyberbullied in one of the most popular Facebook groups over what most will refer to as a “fake it till you make it” habit. A keen observer realized that the girl normally carries a beautiful suitcase and heads to the airport just to take photos. A lady called Fatima Mwashighadi posted her photo and captioned it, “One word for our sister who goes to take pictures at the airport.” Have a look at the screenshot below;

airportlady1

The post attracted hundreds of reactions with most of them telling her that her dreams are valid. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions from the members in the group where the lady is also a member;

Ivy Esipila wrote, “Did she go with your airport  is your airport lost is she we?”

Evalyne Muthoni commented, “May her own a private jet. Why make fun of anyone yet everybody has potential in life???

READ ALSO: Former Member Of Prophet Owuor’s Church Exposes His Miracles Badly

One Facebook user by the name Carol Wanjiru defended her by saying that she actually saw at Jambo Jet as she was ready to travel to Mombasa.

“Saw her yesterday at the Jambo Jet department and she was traveling to Mombasa if am not wrong. Didn’t know people can hate this much,” said Carol.

airportlady2

A friend of hers tagged her on the post and told her that she is trending. That is when she temporarily disabled her account as she could not bear with the trolls.

airport lady

This is not the first time a lady is trolled for trying to fake a lifestyle. A woman from Meru County by the name Seveline Kinya photo-shopped photos of her in China back in 2016. Her dreams came true when businessman Sam Gichuru and his friends sponsored her trip to China out of pity of being cyberbullied.

