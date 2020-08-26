Maina Kageni’s Response To A Brave Lady That Seduced Him On Live Radio Sparks Endless Online Debate

Maina Kageni is a 46-year-old veteran radio host who has been working at Classic FM for ages. His morning show with Mwalimu King’ang’i is one of the most listened to in Kenya. Even though he never graduated from college, He now lives life on the fast lane.

Maina is a football fanatic, an ardent Manchester United fan. He is blessed with legendary skills to keep his listeners informed and entertained. The talented radio king has a way of making people happy, but there is this one other side of the presenter that has been bothering many Kenyans and that is Maina’s love life.

I know it is none of our business to snoop into his private matters but Maina is a senior bachelor who doesn’t seem to get married any soon. Due to his nature of work, many girls do admire him for his fame and class. The guy is also rich with fine things in life and he recently acquired a new BMW X6, 2020 model for himself. He is the first one to own it here in Kenya

Some random female fan shocked everyone when she called in live to confess her love and admiration for him. she wondered why Maina had failed to accept her offer for a very long time.

She disclosed that she has been following him everywhere including his workplace just to see him. Maina though, rejected her advances in a very rude manner that was humiliating on live radio, something that agitated most of his fans on the radio.