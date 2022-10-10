Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

Meet Esther Seronei, Only Woman Shortlisted To Replace Kinoti Out Of Ten People

By

Published

Esther Seroney Photo courtesy
Esther Seroney Photo courtesy

Ten candidates were recently shortlisted for interviews seeking to find the next Director General of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The team is set to replace George Kinoti. Initially, there were 253 applicants. Out of the ten shortlisted, Esther Seroney was the only woman picked. She got the attention of everyone. 

Should Seroney be selected, she would be the first female Director General of the directorate of criminal investigation. Seroney is currently the Bomet County Police Commander (CPC) and previously served in the same position in Homa Bay County. It will be remembered that Seroney was among seven women who were appointed on January 21, 2019, by former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett as county commanders following the convergence of the various police departments.

Photo courtesy Kenya Police

Photo courtesy Kenya Police

Additionally, Seroney worked as the head of the investigating agency in Homa Bay in 2018 and the Busia County Criminal Investigations officer in 2017. In 2014, she was a Senior Superintendent (SSP) deployed to Murang’a County.

Seroney attended the Ortum School of Nursing between 1983 and 1986. Later, Seroney enrolled at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) training school in Nairobi where she took a certificate course in law enforcement in 2002.

In the Government Training Institute, a training institution replaced by the Kenya School of Government, Seroney did a certificate in Middle Management Course in 2004.

Also read Names of 10 Candidates Who Could Replace Former DCI Director George Kinoti 

The county commander then enrolled for a certificate of prosecution course at the CID school. She advanced her education at Kenyatta University where she undertook a Diploma  in Security Management and Police Studies.

The DCI candidate is a holder of a bachelor’s Degree in Security Science and  Management from Kenyatta University (2019). 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019