Meet Esther Seronei, Only Woman Shortlisted To Replace Kinoti Out Of Ten People

Ten candidates were recently shortlisted for interviews seeking to find the next Director General of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The team is set to replace George Kinoti. Initially, there were 253 applicants. Out of the ten shortlisted, Esther Seroney was the only woman picked. She got the attention of everyone.

Should Seroney be selected, she would be the first female Director General of the directorate of criminal investigation. Seroney is currently the Bomet County Police Commander (CPC) and previously served in the same position in Homa Bay County. It will be remembered that Seroney was among seven women who were appointed on January 21, 2019, by former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett as county commanders following the convergence of the various police departments.

Additionally, Seroney worked as the head of the investigating agency in Homa Bay in 2018 and the Busia County Criminal Investigations officer in 2017. In 2014, she was a Senior Superintendent (SSP) deployed to Murang’a County.

Seroney attended the Ortum School of Nursing between 1983 and 1986. Later, Seroney enrolled at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) training school in Nairobi where she took a certificate course in law enforcement in 2002.

In the Government Training Institute, a training institution replaced by the Kenya School of Government, Seroney did a certificate in Middle Management Course in 2004.

Also read Names of 10 Candidates Who Could Replace Former DCI Director George Kinoti

The county commander then enrolled for a certificate of prosecution course at the CID school. She advanced her education at Kenyatta University where she undertook a Diploma in Security Management and Police Studies.

The DCI candidate is a holder of a bachelor’s Degree in Security Science and Management from Kenyatta University (2019).