Names of 10 Candidates Who Could Replace Former DCI Director George Kinoti 

The National Police Service has shortlisted names of 10 individuals who will be interviewed for the position of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations director.

“The 10 candidates, each of whom seek to fill the vacant position left by former DCI Director George Kinoti, CBS, have been invited for interviews and vetting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Kenya School of Government, lower Kabete in Nairobi,” NPSC stated.

The 10 include Amin Ibrahim Mohamed from Wajir, Bernard Barasa Walumoli from Bungoma, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat from Nandi, Gideon Nyale Munga from Kilifi and Esther Chepkosgei Seroney from Elgeyo Marakwet.

Others are David Kipkosgey Birech from Nandi county, Jonyo Michael Wiso from Elgeyo-Marakwet county, Nicholas Ireri Kamwende from Embu, Paul Jimmie Ndambuki from Machakos and Simon Mwangi Wanderi from Nyandarua.

Each candidate will have a 45-minute interview.

They will be required to present a national identification card, academic certificates, including transcripts, and professional certificates, as well as any other pertinent documentation.

In addition, a credible Credit Reference Bureau and clearances from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and Kenya Revenue Authority are required.

The Name of the best candidate will then be forwarded to President William Ruto who will then announce the George Kinoti successor.

Kinoti had resigned from office days after William Ruto was sworn in office. During the campaigns ahead of August 9 General Elections the President accused the former DCI boss of being used by the State to stop his presidential ambitions.

Kinoti has so far been redeployed to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and could be assigned to any position in the government.

