Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life & Style

My errant husband chasing after mpangos

George Odongp

By

Published

triangle
triangle

My name is Kwamboka, I was married to a man whose sexual appetite was always at the top no matter how many times the two of us had sex. For him, a day without sex was like punishment and so as his wife, I ensured that I satisfied his sexual needs at all times.

In the year 2017, I had a lot of complications delivering my second-born child and so the doctors instructed that I was to abstain from sex for a period of 6 months. My husband, however, never liked the idea he started sleeping with married women to satisfy his sexual appetite. One day, he came home to inform me that he was going to visit his sick mother back in the village. I tried to convince him to take me with him but he refused to say that I should’ve informed him earlier.

Two days after he left, I got a phone call from an unknown number informing me that my husband was behind bars. He was arrested after he was found in another man’s house with the wife after he tried to fight him. I posted bail and he was released the next day.

After that incident, I knew I had to put an end to his wild sexual hunger, I made a few scouring on the internet and stumbled upon Doctor Mugwenu’s website: http/mugwenudoctors.com. I immediately contacted him through his number +25740637248 and booked to see him. I went to his herbal shop to consult him on the matter and he prepared herbs for me to tame my errant husband. He tipped that I was to mix the herb with his food for this to finally work.

For three days, I mixed my husband’s food with the herb issued to me by Doctor Mugwenu and he slowly stopped going after other married women. He has ever since been so responsible and loyal to me and a good father to our children.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers work within 24 hours mostly happening the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, promotion at work, enhancing family business, protection of family and property.

 

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as ulcers, TB, typhoid, syphilis, hypertension, gonorrhea, epilepsy among many others. Many others who have been assisted by Doctor Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

He also solves life problems that include; love issues, saving marriages and relationships, evading poverty, enhancing one’s sexual life.

 

Doctor Mugwenu not only offers traditional healing and herbal services, but he is also a self-professed spell caster with powers to fight off demons, get rid of bad scary dreams, protect haunted houses, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and inquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Or visit his website on http//mugwenudoctors.com

{Sponsored}

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

IMG 20200914 082347 IMG 20200914 082347

News

Did DP William Ruto Save Oscar Sudi from Arrest on Friday?

(KDRTV) – Detectives in Uasin Gishu County are investigating how three Presidential Escort officers found their way to embattled Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s homestead....

11 hours ago
IMG 20200914 085751 IMG 20200914 085751

News

21 MPs Accompany Ruto to Kajiado

(KDRTV) – At least 20 MPs accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for a church service in Kajiado on Sunday. The DP attended two church...

11 hours ago
don bosco don bosco

Politics

Controversial Politician claims that Uhuru was conceived in Prison! VIDEO

KDRTV NEWS- Controversial politician aligned to Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee tells off President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime over political incarceration and has reminded...

18 hours ago
omengaburial omengaburial

News

New Heartbreaking Details Of What Happened During Kevin Omwenga’s Burial Emerge

(KDRTV) – Slain businessman Kevin Omwenga was buried on Saturday 29th August 2020, exactly one week after he was brutally murdered at his house...

3 hours ago