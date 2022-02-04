Connect with us

Profitable Business You Can Start With Your Upcountry Piece Of Land

You might be having a piece of land in upcountry but no idea of what to do with it. Most people have bare land and no idea of how to generate income from it.

Nonetheless, there are a number of things you can do with your piece of land to get some extra income. Some might require a lot of income while some, very little.

One can therefore, decide to go with what suits them the best. Nonetheless, here are some thoughtful ideas that might help you put your land in use.

Digging borehole

Borehole will generate a lot of income. The community needs water. If you have enough money, you can dig a borehole for the community.

images 58

image courtesy

Beekeeping

One of the advantage of having a bee farm is that it does not require a lot of  capital to start. After learning some basics on how to rare bees, you can make use of your land through bee keeping. It is very profitable. However, you need to have a good location away from people’s disturbance.

images 57

image courtesy

Choose the best type of bee hive that you want.

Vegetable farming

We all know that vegetables are very essential. In our daily lives, we need them. There are those that do not need too much time to grow or too much space. With your piece of land, you can start a vegetable farm.

images 59

image courtesy

Dairy farming

Dairy farming is one of the most profitable business all over. You do not need much piece of land if you want a dairy farm.

Also read : Kenyans In Diaspora: Women Investment Group Accuses Lawyer Of Going Missing After Receiving Downpayment To Buy Land

Additionally, you can just be feeding your cows in your piece of land sell milk. It will have you a lot of good returns after a number of months.

Storage facility

There are different types of storage facilities. Some are lock up storage, container storage and warehouse storage.

images 56

image courtesy

However, you should go with what is the best for you. Creating a storage facility will earn you some extra income as people in the community will need some storage facility. Choose the one which suits your location and also piece of land.

 

