These Are The 10 Commonest Types Of Women Bodies

(KDRTV) – Female bodies come in all different shapes and sizes across the world regardless of race and that is part of what makes each of them unique. That is why it is vital to know that there isn’t an “average” or “typical” body. Some women are curvier, some have narrower hips or broader shoulders — they’re all a little bit different.

It is also important to note that categorizing body types isn’t an exact science and that in most cases there’s a lot of variation within one “type.” Without further ado, I present to you the ten commonest female bodies as you decide what’s yours:

1. Rectangle, straight, or “banana” body shape

Any female whose waist measurements are about the same as their hip or bust, and their shoulders and hips are about the same width, then they have what’s called a “banana” or rectangular body type.

Most stylists will probably point such women toward off-the-shoulder tops, tube dresses, and belted waists.

2. Triangle or “pear” body shape

With the triangular body shape, their shoulders and bust are narrower than their hips.

They mostly have slim arms and a fairly defined waist. Their waist most likely slopes out to their hips.

For this body shape stylists often recommend clothing that shows off their waistline.

3. Spoon body shape

This body type is pretty similar to the triangle or “pear” shape with some very slight variations.

Their hips are larger than their busts or the rest of their body and may have a “shelf”-like appearance.

They have a very well defined waist. They may also carry some weight in their upper arms and upper thighs.

Stylists recommend dresses that have classic “baby doll” cuts or other items with an empire waist for ladies with this body shape.

4. Hourglass body shape

Most men tend to prefer ladies with an hourglass body shape. Their hips and bust are nearly equal in size and they have a well-defined waist that’s narrower than both.

Their legs and upper body are probably considered proportionate and their shoulders may be slightly rounded, and they most likely have rounded buttocks.

A seasoned stylist will recommend form-fitting or tailored clothing for ladies with an hourglass body shape.

5. Top hourglass body shape

A lady with this body shape has the general hourglass shape, but their bust measurements are slightly larger than their hips.

For top hourglass shaped females, a decent boot cut or slightly flared pants will probably fit them well, as do full or A-line skirts and tailored jackets.

6. Bottom hourglass body shape

Those with this body shape have the general hourglass shape, but their hip measurements are slightly larger than your bust. Most Luo women have this shape

The ‘fashionistas’ will probably point them towards form-fitting knits and dresses.

7. Inverted triangle or “apple” body shape

Ladies with this body shape have shoulders and busts that are larger than their relatively narrow hips. Most women from Central Kenya have this body shape.

For such women, stylists will recommend tops that have some shaping around the waist and more open necklines, or clothing that shows off their legs.

8. Round or oval body shape

If the bust is larger than the rest of her body, her hips are narrow, and her midsection is fuller, then they have what’s usually called a round or oval body type.

Their stylists will point them towards tops that flare at the top or that have vertical details.

9. Diamond body shape

Those with a diamond shape have broader hips than shoulders, narrow busts, and fuller waistlines.

Also with this body type, one may carry a little more weight in their upper legs. They may also have slender arms.

The recommended clothes for this type include those that are flowy off-the-shoulder or boat-neck tops.

10. Athletic body type

A lady with an athletic body is muscular but isn’t particularly curvy. Their shoulder and hip measurements are about the same. Their waist is narrower than their shoulder and hips, but it isn’t overly-defined and looks straighter up and down.

Stylists will recommend halter, strapless, and racerback styles for anyone with an athletic body type.

