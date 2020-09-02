“Unaweza Sana Babe,” DJ Mo Defends His Wife Size 8 After Kenyans Troll Her Bikini Photo

(KDRTV) – Popular gospel songstress Linet Munyali professionally known as Size 8 has been viciously attacked by unforgiving Kenyans for rocking a sexy bikini while at the Coast with her man. The photo in question was shared by DJ Mo on his Instagram page and fans could not keep calm. To be completely honest, she looked really good as the color of the bikini complemented her skin very well.

This is how the Crossover101 deejay captioned the photo, “Huyu ni wa topa de top and she can’t swim na Kitenge 😂.

“Umeweza sana babe 😍😍😍 @size8reborn”

Those who strongly criticized the photo argued that it exposed too much skin for someone purporting to be a Christian. One wonders whether Christians are not supposed to enjoy life. Aren’t Christians allowed to swim?

DJ Mo did not mince his words after the attacks became too much and he told off the critics using very strong language.

One shameless guy by the name Malingu wrote, “That photo is not fit for a gospel musician. This is totally shameful bro. Kindly delete. The swimming kit is cool, yes, but she is not just a gospel artist. Size 8 is a servant of God and this is totally shameful. She cannot be seen in public looking like this.”

That is when a furious DJ MO responded, “Malingu, advise your wife bro ….. Stuff of God you can’t teach me I know better.”

His friend DJ Sadic left a sarcastic comment to tell of the haters by saying, “You are born again. Why is your wife Size 8 swimming in such a costume? You should teach her at an early age. She needs to swim in a dress plus stockings and gumboots.”

