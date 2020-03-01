11 MPs Grilled By Police Over “Secret” Mission In Somalia

(KDRTV)-Eleven Members of Parliament from North Eastern Kenya were blocked and questioned by the police on Sunday over their veiled mission to Somalia.

KDRTV confirmed reports that that two MPs from Garissa, three from Wajir and six from Mandera flew to Mogadishu on Sartuday and jetted back in the country on Sunday morning aboard a chartered plane.

The legislatures included, Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Adan Haji (Mandera West) and Kullow Maalim (Banisa), Adan Ali sheikh (Mandera South), Mohamed Dahir (Dadaab), Ahmed Bashane (Tarbaj). Ahmed Kolosh (Wajir West), Ibrahim Abdi (Lafey), Rashid Kassim (Wajir East), Mohamed Hire (Lagdera), and Omar Maalim (Mandera East)

It reported that the detectives were waiting for the MPs at Wilson Airport and moved to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where they seized the lawmakers

Certain sources have hinted that the eleven were making their way to Somalia where they allegedly met the Somalia Intelligence Services

Police is putting pressure to disclose the agenda of the meeting considering the strained diplomatic relations between the two countries- Kenya and Somalia

The detectives are also trying to find out whether the trip was official or not or whether the should have been informed

However, the 11 lawmakers told the detectives that they were in a peace mission in Somalia and that they also met the President of Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi