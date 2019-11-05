11 People Arrested Impersonating KCSE Candidates in Kisii

Police in Kisii are holding 11 suspects who were allegedly impersonating KCSE Candidates in the ongoing national exams.

The daring incident allegedly happened at Milimani Ramasha Academy in Kisii. Blogger Robert Alai was among the first people to share the information on social media.

Jeez!!! —>>> 11 people arrested at Milimani Ramasha Academy in Kisii for impersonating KCSE candidates — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) November 5, 2019

It is not yet clear if the 11 had sat for Monday’s papers.

Education CS George Magoha has not yet spoken on the matter.

On Monday, Magoha claimed that a few parents from the Nyanza region, including Kisii were plotting to cheat in the ongoing exams.

“We are getting information that is not encouraging. Parents have still gone ahead and collected massive sums of money to buy exams,” he said.

"We are getting information that is not encouraging. Parents have still gone ahead and collected massive sums of money to buy exams," he said.

"There are people who have identified supervisors whom they plan to pay Sh120,000; Sh60,000 and Sh40,000 to invigilators and police officers respectively," he added. Magoha, who spoke when supervising the distribution of exam papers in Kisumu on Monday morning, said parents in Migori, Kisii and Homa Bay Counties had contributed Ksh 200k for this purpose.