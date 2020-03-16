14 Killed in Grisly Accident Along Mombasa-Malindi Highway

KDRTV has confirmed that at least 14 people have been killed after a matatu and a lorry collided on the Mombasa-Malindi highway

Three people have also sustained serious injuries after the accident that occurred on Sunday, March 15 at Shauri Moyo near Kajipwa Police Station at 6.30 pm

The coast regional police commander Rashid Yakub said that seven people died at the scene of crime and others while enroute to the hospital

KDRTV confirmed that the victims were six me, six women, a child and the driver of the lorry

A matatu and a lorry collided head-on in Shauri Moyo, police say.#coronaviruskenya #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/RvTGyc9trT — Wish Fm (@Wishfmradio) March 16, 2020

Reports indicate that the lorry that was headed to Kilifi lost control and rammed into the on-coming matatu

The darkness hindered the process of identifying the bodies but the police boss said that the process would still continue.

Both vehicles had been taken to Kijipwa Police Station where they awaiting inspection

The accident resulted in traffic snarl-up on the busy Mombasa-Mlaind highway, giving traffic officers a hard time in opening the gridlock