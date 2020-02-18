Rapheal Tuju Is Now Stable After Deadly Road Accident

(KDRTV)-The Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is now conscious and in control on his limb after he involved in a grisly accident en route to Daniel Moi`s burial

The Jubilee Party tendered a statement to the press saying the Tuju is now “conscious and fully in control of his limbs” after he involved in an accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

Read also: Raphael Tuju Airlifted To Nairobi After Operation at Kijabe Hospital

Alex Memusi, the Jubilee Part Director of Communication penned the statement to the press saying that the doctors have started weaning Tuju off sedation

KDRTV understands that Raphael Tuju has been exposed to heavy sedation for the past four days to minimize the pain resulting from the injuries he sustained from the accident

The role of SG has to be assumed by the other directors until he fully recovers

According to our previous report, the CS without portfolio involved in accident headed to former president Moi`s burial in Kabarak

Reports indicated that his car involved in a head-on collision with a matatu after the PSV tried to overtake a stationary personal car

Read also: Jubilee Party SG Raphael Tuju Admitted To ICU

Thus, the matatu got into the lane where Tuju`s car was coming from and thus the collision

The Jubilee part official sustained chest and abdominal pains while his bodyguard suffered a fractured foot

The driver suffered a fractured hand