Rapheal Tuju Is Now Stable After Deadly Road Accident
(KDRTV)-The Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju is now conscious and in control on his limb after he involved in a grisly accident en route to Daniel Moi`s burial
The Jubilee Party tendered a statement to the press saying the Tuju is now “conscious and fully in control of his limbs” after he involved in an accident along Nakuru-Nairobi Highway
Alex Memusi, the Jubilee Part Director of Communication penned the statement to the press saying that the doctors have started weaning Tuju off sedation
KDRTV understands that Raphael Tuju has been exposed to heavy sedation for the past four days to minimize the pain resulting from the injuries he sustained from the accident
The role of SG has to be assumed by the other directors until he fully recovers
According to our previous report, the CS without portfolio involved in accident headed to former president Moi`s burial in Kabarak
Reports indicated that his car involved in a head-on collision with a matatu after the PSV tried to overtake a stationary personal car
Thus, the matatu got into the lane where Tuju`s car was coming from and thus the collision
The Jubilee part official sustained chest and abdominal pains while his bodyguard suffered a fractured foot
The driver suffered a fractured hand