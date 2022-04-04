Connect with us

News

2,964 People Recently Evacuated From Mariupol

By

Published

images 2022 04 04T081107.021
Ukrainians evacuating from war zones courtesy

Recently, most Ukrainians lost their lives and loved ones in Bucha. The Bucha killings were condemned by global leaders all over. President Zelensky termed the Bucha attack a “massacre”

images 2022 04 04T081101.241

Ukrainians family evacuating from danger zones

However, the people in Mariupol had a reason to have hope over the weekend. This is after Ukraine has vacated 2,964 people from war zones in the port city of Mariupol and the nearby Luhansk region. The  Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced their evacuation on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Red Cross has made reiterated deals to advance access to Mariupol. On Friday, they were forced to turn a relief convoy around.

images 65

Red cross helping a child alight

Nonetheless, Ms Vereshchuk’s talks with Russia to allow Red Cross buses entry to the city itself were ongoing.

According to Vereshchuk, more than 75,000 people had been withdrawn from Mariupol in recent weeks.

However, it was not forthwith clear where the evacuations declared on Sunday were made from.

Also, read Ukraine Asks Kenyans For Support On War Against Russia

Most Ukrainians have so far been evacuated from the war zones through the use of humanitarian corridors. Last few days, Ukraine had asked Kenyans for help through Twitter.

