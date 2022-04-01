Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ukraine Asks Kenyans For Support On War Against Russia

Kenya is among the 141 countries that voted to condemn invasion of Ukraine by Russia and called for the immediate withdrawal of the troops

By

Published

Ukrainian ambassador to Kenya
Ukrainian ambassador to Kenya

KDTV News: The Ukrainian embassy in Kenya is seeking donations to support the country’s war against Russia’s invasion and save the affected people’s lives.

The embassy said that they decided after receiving many requests from Kenyans willing to donate to the cause.

READ ALSO: Ukraine Asks Kenyans For Support On War Against Russia

The embassy has thus opened two fundraising bank accounts and an account on M-Pesa, which is the mobile money transfer system

KDRTV confirmed that Kenya was among the141 countries that voted in favor of the UN resolution that faulted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urged the Russian government to immediate withdrawal of its forces from the country

READ ALSO: Britain, Allies To Send More Lethal Military Aid To Ukraine

However, the list of countries believed to be supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kyrgyzstan, which were once part of Russia. Cuba has also extended its support for Russia in the war.

China has, however, taken diplomatic measures and has not declared its stand on the war.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020