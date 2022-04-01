Ukraine Asks Kenyans For Support On War Against Russia

KDTV News: The Ukrainian embassy in Kenya is seeking donations to support the country’s war against Russia’s invasion and save the affected people’s lives.

The embassy said that they decided after receiving many requests from Kenyans willing to donate to the cause.

The embassy has thus opened two fundraising bank accounts and an account on M-Pesa, which is the mobile money transfer system

Following the many requests that we've received, the Embassy of Ukraine in Kenya has additionally opened an M-PESA account for charitable donations in support of Ukraine. We very much appreciate your solidarity with 🇺🇦people in our fight against Russia’s invasion. pic.twitter.com/HOAgAekPmM — Ukraine in Kenya 🇺🇦 (@UKRinKEN) March 31, 2022

KDRTV confirmed that Kenya was among the141 countries that voted in favor of the UN resolution that faulted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urged the Russian government to immediate withdrawal of its forces from the country

However, the list of countries believed to be supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kyrgyzstan, which were once part of Russia. Cuba has also extended its support for Russia in the war.

China has, however, taken diplomatic measures and has not declared its stand on the war.