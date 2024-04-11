3 Suspects Arrested As DCI Recovers Loaded Gun

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested three notorious suspects who have been terrorizing Nairobi locals.

In a statement on Wednesday night, DCI said the operation followed a thorough forensic analysis of evidence obtained from various armed robbery scenes across Nairobi and its environs, which were staged on diverse dates from 2023.

The detectives from the DCI headquarters backed by their counterparts in Starehe and Athi River first arrested 39-year-old Julius Osoro Nyagoi at Nairobi’s Kilimani area

Nyagoi led the detectives to two of his accomplices at Green Park Estate in Athi River who were then apprehended.

“After interrogation, the suspect led the investigators to his homestead at Green Park Estate in Athi River, Machakos County. In his house no. 641, two of his accomplices; John Michael Muturi, 38, and Charity Njeri Kimani aged 34 were also arrested before a thorough search was conducted and several exhibits recovered,” DCI stated.

The sleuths recovered a Czeska pistol loaded with 7 rounds of ammunition, two pairs of motor vehicle number plates bearing Reg. Nos. KBB 027Z and KDE 399Q, assorted motor vehicle parts, several sim cards, mobile phones, two laptops, an iPad, logbooks for KCE 135W and KCQ 381A, wristwatches, and ATM cards.

Also found in the parking lot were motor vehicles Reg Nos. KDC 019P Mazda Bongo, KCE 135W Toyota Noah, KCB 790B Toyota Mark X, and KDE 459A Toyota Fielder, all of which were impounded for verification.

The three suspects were then escorted to Pangani Police Station where they are being processed for arraignment on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Also Read: DCI Releases Photo Of Wanted Suspect Who Hacked Mobile Money App