4 Drown In River Nzoia While Escaping Police Arrest

KDRTV has confirmed that 4 people have drowned in River Nzoia while attempting to escape arrest when the police invaded busaa drinking den.

The four me were allegedly drinking busaa when the police stormed their resting place during the operation.

Read also: Woman’s Bold move in fighting corruption lands her in Police cells

During that time, the police had already arrested the key suspect in the cattle rustling ring when they walked in the den

According to eyewitnesses, the four jumped in the river hoping to swim across the fast-moving waters.

Unfortunately, their bid was halted by the fast-flowing waters to their death

By the time this post was published, the bodies were yet to be recovered from the river

Read also: Babu Owino Moved To Gigiri Police Station

In the meantime, members of the public threaten to demonstrate over harassment by the police for the Moi`s Bridge police post

“Governor wetu Oparanya ametupatia ruhusa ya kukunywa pombe hatutaki polisi watoke Rift Valley kuja kutusumbua,” a resident said. (Our governor has given us permission to consume alcohol and we don’t police to come from Rift Valley to come and disturb us.)