Woman’s Bold move in fighting corruption lands her in Police cells

Ms.Mildred Owino, a Kenyan bold and courageous woman who rallied bystanders to fight impunity,corruption and intimidation by police officers whom she claimed were harassing motorists in Nairobi and taking bribes is in serious trouble and called upon Kenyans and the Minister for Interior Dr.Fred Matiangi to intervene for her to get Justice.

Mildred’s crime was taking on a policemen who forced himself into her car and demanded him to alight while accusing him of demanding a Kshs.200 bribe from her, claims Mildred in her Live Video which has circulated extensively on social media platforms.

Ms.Mildred Atieno Owino’s house was raided by a contingent of more than 10 policemen to effect a warrant of arrest. What has shocked many Kenyans is the humiliation, intimidation, and harassment in military style in arresting a non-violent and unharmed citizen and by extension killing her dogs while she was pleading with them to wait for her to get dressed up and open her front door.

The Policemen tear gassed her house while she pleaded with them to stop scaling her fence while using crude tools and equipment’s to gain entry into her house.

A FaceBook LIVE video she took as the ordeal raveled has sent shocking chills down Kenyan’s minds and are demanding for proper investigation to the incidence. Is Midred a criminal or not? And is it wrong to sensitize Kenyans to fight corruption and impunity or what exactly could have Mildred done in that situation?

In the video which circulated in social media Mildred is heard demanding the policeman to alight from her car and give her a warrant to appear in the nearest police station of which she would certainly honor.

Police are charging her for incitement which was a threat to the Police Officer’s life because bystander could have lynched him and eventually losing his own life.

In the recent past Kenyans have been treated to dramatic scenes where the Anti-Corruption officers exchange gunfire with the Traffic Police Officers who sometimes overpower them and release their comrades who are found taking bribes based on the implanted security cameras on strategic positions or hot-points across the Country.