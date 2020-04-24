5 Kenyans Truck Drivers Among 11 Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Uganda

(KDRTV)-KDRTV has confirmed reports that 5 Kenyan truck drivers are among eleven people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda

According to the reports, three drivers entered Uganda through Malaba border while the other two entered through the Busia border

Ugandan Health officials confirmed the reports on Thursday, 23 April, saying that the other six were from the Tanzania truck drivers meaning that no Ugandan tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday

“11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today. 6 Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula Border post and 5 Kenyan truck drivers; 3 arrived via Malaba and 2 arrived via Busia,” said the Health Ministry via Twitter.

The total number of confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Uganda now stands at 74

The Ugandan Ministry of Health also confirmed that so far 46 people have totally recovered from the deadly virus

Reports also indicate that recently, Uganda has been on lockdown and has been only recording coronavirus cases from foreign nationals especially from Kenya and Uganda

About two weeks ago, the Health Ministry reported one case and the 32-year-old patient was a Kenyan truck driver who arrived in the country through the Malaba border

🔺1 new case confirmed today

🔺The new case is: a 32 year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived from Kenya at Malaba border

🔹Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 61.

🔸1,019 samples tested today

Details👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/kQNtfvTIwa — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) April 21, 2020

Another two positive cases were also confirmed from Tanzanian truck drivers on the very day

A day earlier, the country also confirmed that a Burundian national had tested positive for coronavirus

The refugee from Burundi arrived in Uganda through the Tanzania border and was put under mandatory quarantine before being diagnosed with the virus later on