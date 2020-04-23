Kenya Confirms 17 New Positive Cases Of Coronavirus as Tally Jumps To 320

(KDRTV)-The Kenyan government through the Ministry Of Health has reported the confirmation of 17 new cases of coronavirus as national tally jumps to 320

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said that the ministry had tested 658 samples in the last 24 hours

Read also: CORONAVIRUS: Still Long Way To Go, WHO Chief Warns

The CAS was addressing the nation on Thursday, April 23 where he also announced six more recoveries bringing the total number to 89

On other reports, at least 50 people escaped from a quarantine unit at the Kenya Medical Training Institute (KMTC) in Nairobi.

Two among the escapees were later seized at a club while drinking

According to them, they escaped the quarantine facilities because they were not being tested for the coronavirus and that they could not afford the cost of quarantine

Many Kenyan reportedly over 400 are in forced quarantine after they were found past curfew hours

The government affirmed that individuals who will be found during odd hours of the curfew will be assumed to have contracted the virus and thus will be sent to a forced quarantine for 14 days

The government also imposed travel cessation in hard-hit areas such as Mombasa, Kilifi and Nairobi metropolitan areas

The government warned that if citizens were not going to observe the health guidelines imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus, then the government would be forced to imposed stricter measures

Read also: CORONAVIRUS: China Reports No Death For 8 Consecutive Days

The government had imposed hand-washing, mask-wearing, and social distancing measures.

However, our studies reveal that a large portion of Kenyans still don’t observe the health guidelines