Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

50-year-old Man Dies In Lodging Minutes After Taking Viagra, Waiting For His Partner

By

Published

muranga

A man on Tuesday night died inside a hotel room while in the company of a lady in what is believed to be a viagra overdose.

Frederick Opiyo, 50, allegedly died moments after he emerged from the bathroom having taken the drug and ready for action under the sheets with his companion Mary Mwende who had just joined him in the room.

According to reports, Mwende, 35, decided to take a shower after the two had had supper. Opiyo went to the bathroom first and emerged moments later.

READ ALSO:Video: Scare As Lion Is Spotted Hidden In The Corridors Of A Plot In Rongai 

He asked Mwende to join him in bed but she said she wants to shower first.

“The deceased booked the said room at around 9 pm and was later joined by Mwende. They took supper together before the man entered the bathroom and emerged after few minutes,” the report read in part.

As she was taking the shower, she heard the man groaning in pain and when she tried to inquire what was happening, she found him lying in bed naked.

This prompted her to raise alarm and she reached out to the guard and an attendant at the hotel.

Police were alerted and when they arrived at the scene, they found one sachet of Vega100(Viagra).

Opiyo’s body was moved to Murang’a Level Five Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The death joins a string of others in the recent past that has seen men mysteriously die minutes before or after enjoying their time with women especially in lodgings.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019