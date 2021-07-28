Video: Scare As Lion Is Spotted Hidden In The Corridors Of A Plot In Rongai 

Connect with us

A Lion Spotted at a Plot in Tuskys Area Ongata Rongai

There was panic in Ongata Rongai on Wednesday morning after residents living near Tuskys area spotted a stray lion hiding in a plot.

The lion was found hidden in the corridors of the plot. The Kenya Wildlife Service officers (KWS) and police officers arrived at the location to contain the situation.

A Lion Spotted at a Plot in Tuskys Area Ongata Rongai

A man spotted the lion roaming while leaving his house in the morning sounding the alarm.

Videos circulating on social media indicate a huge crowd had built up after the lioness was spotted. Tuskys supermarket was also forced to temporarily close for safety purposes.

KWS officers were forced to chase away Kenyans before they could contain the lion so that not agitate it.

As the commotion built up, the lion was forced to run towards a very narrow corridor on the ground floor in the space was between two buildings.

KWS successfully managed to contain the animal. No one was injured in the process.

Lions straying from Nairobi National Park to Rongai isn’t something new.

On December 9 2019,  a casual labourer was mouled by a lion in Ongata Rongai. Simon Kipkurui ‘s employer found a lion feasting on his remains.

Kikurui had been reported missing since December 6. His employer tried to scare away the lion but it did not leave.

