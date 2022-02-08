6 Cheapest Estates to Live In Nairobi

Real estate and housing is one of the fastest expanding industries in the country. Affordable housing is one of the current administration’s key four agenda items, thus it’s critical. Kenyans are constantly on the lookout for affordable accommodation that fits their budget in these difficult economic times.

The following are some of the most affordable rental estates to live in Nairobi according to real estate reports and experiences of residents.

Roysambu

This area habits one of the biggest malls in Kenya, Thika Road Mall. The area has upcoming middle class and fresh graduates who are still hustling their way up. The area is also home to people from other countries such as Nigerians and Congolese. A one bedroom can range for 15,000-20000 while a bedsitter apartment goes for around Ksh.8000- 12,000.

Ruaka

Ruaka is one of Nairobi’s fastest expanding estates, located at the western end of the northern bypass. It is home to Rivers Mall which means prices have been steadily going up. However it’s still relatively cheaper with bedsitters ranging at 7,000- Ksh.10000 and one bedrooms for 12,000-20,000.

Kikuyu

It is the only town on the bypass, and most Kenyans choose it because of its affordability, particularly among the working class. A bedsitter costs around 7,000 shillings, while a single bedroom costs between 10,000 and 16,000 shillings.

Rongai

It is often referred to as the ‘diaspora’ because of its long distance from Nairobi CBD. It is not densely populated and offers close proximity to shopping centers such as the Maasai Mall making it very convenient and affordable.

Embakasi

It is mostly a residential estate that caters to lower-middle-class residents. A bedsitter costs between Ksh.6,000 and Ksh.9,000, while a one-bedroom apartment costs between Ksh.10,000 and Ksh.15,000.

Mlolongo

Mlolongo, which is located along Momabasa Road, provides excellent savings chances. A person can rent a one bedroom for as little as Ksh.8500 and a bedsitter for as little as Ksh.6,000.