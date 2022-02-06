6 Cheapest Towns to Live in Kenya

Nairobi City has been listed as Kenya’s most expensive city to live in on numerous occasions. However, there are a number of towns in Kenya that are considerably less expensive and accessible.

Below are the six cheapest towns and cities you can live in during these tough economic times.

Nakuru City

Nakuru is one of Kenya’s most cheap places to live ‘in. Housing, transportation, education, and a variety of other elements are all deemed less expensive. According to statistics, Nakuru is 43% less expensive than Nairobi.

Kitale

Kitale, which is located in Western Kenya, is primarily dependent on agriculture, particularly maize and dairy products, which makes it affordable.

Eldoret

This is one of Kenya’s largest towns, located in the Rift Valley’s core. Eldoret has international airports, making it a very profitable and desirable area to live in. Eldoret is large, yet it is not as congested as other large cities and towns in Kenya. Its tranquil upcountry atmosphere makes it quite affordable.

Naivasha

Naivasha is known for being a tourist town. Housing is very affordable just as is the price of various commodities.

Mombasa

Being one of the biggest cities in Kenya, one might think that Mombasa is a very expensive place you are right, partly. It all depends on the area one is living in. In places such as Likoni and Mtongwe, one can get a 1-bedroom house for as cheap as 5000 Kenyan shillings.

Kakamega

This is another town in western Kenya considered affordable. Apart from its conducive environment, Kakamega’s social amenities are very affordable.