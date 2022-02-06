Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

6 Cheapest Towns to Live in Kenya

By

Published

images 2022 02 06T181736.280

Nairobi City has been listed as Kenya’s most expensive city to live in on numerous occasions. However, there are a number of towns in Kenya that are considerably less expensive and accessible.

Below are the six cheapest towns and cities you can live in during these tough economic times.

  1. Nakuru City

Nakuru is one of Kenya’s most cheap places to live ‘in. Housing, transportation, education, and a variety of other elements are all deemed less expensive. According to statistics, Nakuru is 43% less expensive than Nairobi.

  1. Kitale

Kitale, which is located in Western Kenya, is primarily dependent on agriculture, particularly maize and dairy products, which makes it affordable.

  1. Eldoret

This is one of Kenya’s largest towns, located in the Rift Valley’s core. Eldoret has international airports, making it a very profitable and desirable area to live in. Eldoret is large, yet it is not as congested as other large cities and towns in Kenya. Its tranquil upcountry atmosphere makes it quite affordable.

Also Read Meet 5 Politicians Who Drive Expensive Cars

  1. Naivasha

Naivasha is known for being a tourist town. Housing is very affordable just as is the price of various commodities.

  1. Mombasa

Being one of the biggest cities in Kenya, one might think that Mombasa is a very expensive place you are right, partly. It all depends on the area one is living in. In places such as Likoni and Mtongwe, one can get a 1-bedroom house for as cheap as 5000 Kenyan shillings.

  1. Kakamega

This is another town in western Kenya considered affordable. Apart from its conducive environment, Kakamega’s social amenities are very affordable.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019