74 Year-Old Granny Dies After Falling In Family Borehole.

A 74-year old grandmother was found dead after in a family borehole in Lugari, Kakamega county after she allegedly excused herself and failed to return.

According to the deceased daughter, she was worried after her mother left the house to go for a short call and took longer to return.

She then started a search and alerted the neighbors who helped before they found her in a borehole, screaming and asking for help.

They tried to rescue her after finding where she was but the efforts were futile due to lack of enough equipment to access the deep borehole.

“The daughter alerted the neighbors and screamed for help after she heard her screaming from the borehole. She was however not rescued on time and died in the process,” said the are a chief.

The police officers in the region were deployed and they retrieved the body, taking it to Chebaiya Mortuary in the neighboring county, Uasin Gishu.

Although it has not been made clear the cause of the accident that led to the granny being dead in the borehole, the villagers speculated and linked it to the family rows they had previously regarding land ownership.

It was alleged that the granny killed herself by jumping in the borehole and easing herself from the long battle of land ownership with her kin.

However, the police officers investigating the matter urged the villagers to stop the speculations and give the family ample time to mourn their kin. They promised to get into the matter and the cause of death of the elderly woman.

