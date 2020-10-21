A Kenyan pastor in US erroneously sends his faithful a compromising bedroom video meant for his side chick

KDRTV News- A man of the cloth in the US has embarrassed his faithful beyond measure by erroneously sending sex tapes meant for his girlfriend.

A video circulating on social media and been seen by KDRTV News Desk is alleged to have been recorded by a serving Pastor in Minneapolis stoked emotions in his Church congregation and the entire East African Community in equal measure. Videos of this nature are always believed to be reserved for randy couples and can’t be equated to serving Church Pastors who preach against the vice in the community.

One church member who saw the clip is still reeling in shock and is not believing that his Pastor could do such a thing and is blaming Satan for the whole episode because their pastor is very faithful to his wife and children.

Cases of cheating have spiked in the Diaspora and family life experts are blaming the rise in poor family time together to curtail this vice and if not watched closely will see very many family break ups which will lead to divorce.

A KDRTV News Family Life Expert has equated the rise in divorce rate to the breakup of family values and ties. African immigrants who are looking for greener pastures in the Western World are always very successful at work but due to the nature of work schedules and daily work demands have robbed the couples family time and this has led to disgruntlement and arguments in families which will lead to divorce or separation.

In a recent interview with the Author of the ” ABUSED QUEEN” Stella Kiinama, she blames the same vice on poor mechanisms to settle very simple disagreements which melts to boiling points and the result sometimes is very chaotic and some have led to physical harm or deaths.

