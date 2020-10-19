Connect with us

The Untold Story of Ida Odinga and Migori Governor Okoth Obado

photomix image 4
Obado and Mama Ida Odinga

(KDRTV) – In October 2018, Migori Governor Okoth Obado told detectives that he was with Mama Ida Odinga, the spouse of ODM leader Raila Odinga, on the day Rongo University student Sharon Otieno was murdered.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Governor’s phone had been traced to Homa Bay County, on the day his pregnant girlfriend is alleged to have been murdered. However, Obado said he was in Nairobi on the night of the murder and even dragged the name of the former Prime Minister’s wife to strengthen his point.

Read Also: Senators Plotting to Save Obado

It is not clear if police reached to Mama Ida to corroborate Obado’s statement but the fact that the Governor is still walking free could mean his statement held some water.

A local newspaper reported last week that Mama Ida and her brother in law Oburu Odinga brokered a deal which saved Obado from the wrath of ODM. ODM had announced plans to impeach Obado in September. The party has now ditched those plans.

KDRTV understands that Mama Ida and Obado have a long history together. They are homies as both hail from Uriri Constituency in Migori County.

The relationship dates to 2014 during the funeral of  Ida’s mother Rosa Oyoo. Obado is believed to have played a crucial role in the funeral, including dispatching a tractor from the county government to grade the burial site. Ida was so impressed with the governor that she warned leaders against booing him during the funeral.

Fast forward to the 2017 elections, and Ida is said to be the one who advised Obado to join ODM with an assurance that he will get the party ticket.

Read Also: Obado Dares ODM to Impeach Him as MCAs Defy Raila

Mama Ida is said to have ensured that Obado beat his fierce rival Ochillo Ayacko to the party ticket in the nominations. Migori town residents organized a demonstration against Ida at Posta grounds in the aftermath of the nominations, accusing her of defending Obado.

Last week, the Raila family invited Obado and even allowed him to speak as they hosted Kikuyu Elders in Bondo.

Mama Ida attended the burial of Obado’s mother in law in June last year.

It seems Obado has the right connection and is not going anywhere.

