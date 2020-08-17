A Man in Kisii raises alarm after he found a church Elder in “his bedroom with wife”

KDRTV News- A middle aged man was seriously beaten by irate mob and now nursing life threatening injuries after he was found in the matrimonial bedroom with someone’s wife.

It is suspected that Mr.” Julius” not his real name was caught red handed in a very compromising situation by the husband of the woman in their matrimonial bed and decided to raise an alarm which attracted his neighbors to heed his call and frog marched the alleged lover of his wife to a nearby open field and mercilessly beat him and left him unconscious.

The mob knocked off his teeth and broke his rib cage while another man was seen stepping on his private parts, Mr. Julius pleaded for mercy but the mob could hear none of it and left him for dead.

When police arrived at the scene Julius could not even move his upper limps when police tried to call him but luckily enough he regained his consciousness when he arrived at the local Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

It’s alleged that the man is a Church Elder from a renown Church from the neighboring village adjacent to where he was caught red handed and given a thorough beating of his life. In his defense Julius claimed that he was doing nothing and had just arrived at his friend’s house but didn’t find him but when he arrived he started shouting and hurling insults that attracted his neighbors who mistook him for a thief and almost cost his life.

Julius has threatened to take a legal action and file a case in court to clear his name and claims that he was not doing anything sinister, a claim his friend denies countering that he found them in the act.

Cases of infidelity is on the rise in many parts of Kenya. Psychologists are warning of a looming catastrophe due to depression brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic which has left many families without food and jobs.

