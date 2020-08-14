KEMSA CEO Suspended After Awarding Contracts to Uhuru’s Niece

(KDRTV) – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has suspended its CEO Jonah Mwangi over irregularities in the award of COVID-19 tenders.

KEMSA board chairman Gembi Gitura said Mwangi and two other senior officials will remain suspended until the Ethics and Anti-corruption commission concludes its investigations over alleged malpractice.

KEMRI has been on the spot over flouting of regulations in the award of multi-billion tenders for supply of COVID-19 equipment.

We reported here, how a firm incorporated in January this year was given a Ksh 4B tender to supply complete government protective equipment (PPEs) in March. Kiliq Limited was to supply the PPEs at inflated price, some more than double the market valuation.

At the Companies Directory, Kiliq is registered in the name of Ivy Minyow Onyango, a 27-year-old Nairobi based lawyer. However, further investigations revealed that the company is associated with an aide to Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, also benefited from the tenders. Ziwala Limited, a firm owned by samantha Ngina got a Ksh 84 million to supply 120,000 pieces of KN95 masks. Samantha is the daughter of Uhuru’s younger sister Nyokabi Muthama.

Kenyans have demanded for EACC to unmasks other beneficiaries of the tenders instead of punishing KEMSA staff.

This is not news . Look for the tenderpreneurs. They are known https://t.co/9Jgw9Hk63Y — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) August 14, 2020

There is a feeling that non of the tenderpreneurs will be arrested.

