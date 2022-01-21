Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

A Woman Forces A Plane To Turn Around For Not Wearing A Mask

By

Published

A woman in 40s has forced flight AAL38 to go back to Miami as it was headed to London. This is after the woman refused to comply with the mask requirement.

images 27 1

image courtesy

Currently, the woman  has been barred fr flying with American Airline pending further investigation. It is not clear as to why the woman decided not to where a mask.

The flight had 129 people on board. This shocked the people on the plane as they wondered why a person would do that amidst of the corona pandemic. 14 crew were also on board.

images 26

image courtesy

Furthermore, still on the covid 19 flight issues, two major US airlines have decided not to comply with the mandatory vaccine.  The Texas governor Greg Abbot said that vaccination should be voluntary and not to be forced to anyone.  Nonetheless, the Southwest Airlines gave still decided to stick woth the predidential order for vaccine.

On the other hand, several unruly passengers have been reported. The number now stands at 151 as more that 90 relating to face masks.

Later, the Airline apologized to its passengers stating, “We thank our crew for their proffessionalism, and apologize to our customers for the inconvinience”

Also read : KLM Airline sends message to it’s Customers over Corona Virus

The number of unruly cases as of last year were too much. More that 5900 cases were reported in 2021 amd logged by FAA. More than half of it were mask related.

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019