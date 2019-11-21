ACCIDENT: Otile Brown Hit Boda Boda Operators Outside City Club

Sensational Kenyan musician Otile Brown has painted a bad image on public after running over several people with his brand new Mercedes Benz

Otile Brown, on Wednesday, November 20, the night was involved in a road accident outside a popular Nairobi wet hole near Yaya Center, Kilimani.

Reports by an uncredited source to The Star revealed that Otile Brown knocked down numerous people and some motorcycles parked nearby

According to the sources, Otile brown wanted to park his car but had been barred by another one whose driver was grappling with parking.

Ostensibly desirous Otile resolved to drive over pavement where he knocked down people and some motorbikes parked nearby.

Unlike many drivers, Otile Brown did not flee the scene, but he decided to take the injured to the hospital.

Unsubstantiated reports intimate that the Star bailed on the victim upon admission and left behind a bill of about Kshs 30, 000

The star did not sustain any injury during the incident however his Mercedes sustained several dents

The incident aroused mixed reactions from a section of Kenyan who expressed their disappointment on social media.

In it not confirmed if the Star was drunk or sober during the incident.