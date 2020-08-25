Aden Duale Thrown Into Mourning

(KDRTV) – Garissa Town MP Aden Duale has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of his dear mother on Tuesday.

Confirming the news, Deputy President William Ruto eulogized Mama Shurie as ‘a devoutly religious, respected, and responsible woman who raised upright, hardworking, and diligent children despite prevailing tough conditions.’

The DP further said God will remember the departed lady for her efforts to uplift the lives of less fortunate in society.

“We will remember her as a counselor and peace advocate who uplifted the less fortunate in the society. Ina Lilahi wa Inna Ileyhi Rajiun. May Allah grant her Janatul firdows. May He also give sabr and iimaan to the bereaved family and friends at this difficult time,” reads a statement shared on Ruto’s social media pages.

Duale has taken a low profile since he was ejected as National Majority Leader by Jubilee Party in June this year. It now seems that the lawmaker was attending to his ailing mum.

Our condolences to the family at this very trying moment.

