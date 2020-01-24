Aisha Jumwa Scampers For Dear Life Over BBI Press Briefing

(KDRTV)- First time Malindi Member of Parliament (MP) Aisha Jumwa was today forced to scamper for dear life after irate youths stormed the venue where she was giving a press briefing over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

The Malindi lawmaker was issuing the briefing at Lotus Hotel in Mombasa on Friday, January 24 when the irritate youths believed to be pro-BBI stormed the venue

By the time this post was published, KDRTV was yet to establish if there were casualties or not.

Aisha Jumwa together with the journalist had to run for safety after the pro-BBI hooligans pelted stones at them

The group chanted the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Governor Ali Hassan Joho while at the same time issuing a warning to any attempt to disrupt an upcoming BBI rally

During the briefing, Aisha Jumwa obliged that he Tanga tanga friends from the region should be slotted in the BBI forum in Mombasa to have a chance to speak on issues affecting their people

After the attack, the angry lawmaker linked Governor Joho to the incident and warned political leaders on the impacts of politizing and using BBI for own political benefits

” You have seen for yourself. The message is home because I heard them say here they are while charging towards. They called out names of Uhuru and Joho. If it’s about me, where are Joho and Uhuru coming in? These are people who have been paid and you can clearly see that. We will not be intimidated just to create a scene. If the BBI is about inclusivity, we will be there to talks about issues affecting the coast region,” Aisha Jumwa said.

According to our earlier report, legislatures aligned to DP William Ruto had on Tuesday vowed to attend all BBI forums across the country to echo their concern

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen read a statement on their behalf sating that they were concerned with national unity.