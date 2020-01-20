Babu Owino, Aisha Jumwa, Moses Kuria To Lose Security Details

(KDRTV)-According to the report issued by the National Police Service, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa could lose their security details

In the police announcement, Very Important Persons (VIPs) who are facing criminal charges will be stripped off their security until they are cleared by the court.

The announcement was made on Monday, January 20 by the police spokesperson Charles Owino who affirmed that the VIPs must respect the law failure to which they will lose their security details given to them by the state

“To avoid compromising and demeaning the very essence of which the police is mandated, the National Police Service shall not provide security detail to VIPs who are involved in crime until they are cleared by the courts,” Owino was quoted by Daily Nation.

Babu Owino was arrested by the police on Friday, January 17 after shooting DJ Evolve at B club Nairobi

He was produced and arraigned in the court of Monday, January 20 when he pleaded not guilty of an attempted murder charge

On the other hand, Aisha Jumwa is facing criminal charge over the death of ODM-supporter during a by-election in Malindi

Lastly, Moses Kuria is facing assault charged after he was allegedly punched a political commentator after a show, in local TV station and he is now out on bail