Al Shabaab Strikes Garissa Again, 3 Teachers Dead and Police Station on Fire

(KDRTV) – Al Shabaab terrorists have once again attacked Garissa County, killing three non-local teachers, reports have confirmed.

The latest incident happened at the Kamuthe resource centre, Fafi Constituency where the Somali based militia group attacked in the wee hours of Monday morning. According to several reports on social media, the terrorists also destroyed a communication mast.

BREAKING: Reports of fresh Suspected Al-Shabaab early morning attack in the vicinity of Kamuthe, in Kenya’s Garissa country, per resident. Attackers targeted a police camp, a Safaricom mast. There are also reports that “non-local teachers” were targeted in the same area. — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) January 13, 2020

According to a police report, the militants sent the police post on fire.

“The militants set the police camp on fire and further tried to bring down the communication mast located about three hundred (300) metres away,” report partly read.

Security has been beefed up in the region with reports that police officers from Bura East Police Station are headed to the area. There are fears that the terrorists could have planted land mines along the way.

BREAKING NEWS: 3 people; all teachers were earlier this morning shot dead in an attack by suspected Al Shabaab militants at Kamuthe resource centre in Garissa #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/dWpZkjhnao — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) January 13, 2020

This is the fourth terror attack that the militia group has executed on Kenya in less than two weeks.

on January 5, the terrorists attacked the Camp Simba military in base ib Manda Bay killing three American Nationals. Two days later they struck Saretho near Daadab Refugee camp killing six people mostly primary school kids.

The terrorists have threatened to attack American assets across the world, following the Donald Trump government’s move to recognised Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. The decision was contested by Palestine.

