Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Alar! Amber Ray And Jimal Caught Booking Hotel After Break UP

By

Published

amber 1

Socialite Amber Ray and Jimal Roho Safi, who recently announced they are no longer an item, were spotted getting cosy in Mombasa.

The two were seen at a popular hotel in Mombasa trying to pay for a room. They were exposed by a fan who secretly recorded them and shared on blogger’s Edgar Obare Instagram page.

The expose comes just hours after Jimal took to social media to confess that he was missing Amber Ray despite the drama she came with to his life.

“I miss her (my sweet and sour),” he wrote.

Amber Ray has also shared several videos on her Instagram page showing that she’s in Mombasa eating life with a big spoon.

READ ALSO: Breaking! Ruto’s Business Associate Aydin Harun Deported

Early last month, Jimal was forced to dump the socialite as a second wife and went back to his first wife Amira.

According to sources, Jimal was forced by elders in his community to dump Amber Ray and return to the mother of his kids because of the controversies surrounding their marriage.

The source further claimed that elders were not impressed by how the two wives have been publicly clashing putting Jimal in very awkward positions.

The businessman was even forced to publicly confess that he wasn’t broke and was just servicing a loan of Ksh 300 million after Amira accused him of using loans to entertain Amber Ray.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019