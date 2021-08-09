Connect with us

News

Breaking! Ruto’s Business Associate Aydin Harun Deported

By

Published

Deputy President William Ruto’s business associate Aydin Harun has been deported from Kenya, his lawyers have said.

The Turkish national was deported on Monday morning After being detained by Anti Terror Police Unit ATPU.

Lawyer, Ahmednassir Abdullahi while speaking at Kahawa Law Courts on Monday said that Harun was deported from Nairobi back to Turkey.

“Confirmed Harun Aydin was deported. The government realised it can’t sustain a criminal case.

“How can you arrest someone from the streets everyday and say that he has financed terrorism and then as the government you do not even have the guts to bring him to court so that you can see that process through. It shows how shameless,” the Senior Counsel announced.

The lawyers, however, said that they are working day and night to ensure the ruling is reversed because it was done without proper procedure.

More to follow

