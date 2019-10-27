American Tourists troops to Kisumu and Western Kenya

Western Kenya is set to get a tourism boost as American and Canadian tourists start trooping to the region courtesy of the LREB(Lake Region Economic Block) concerted efforts to sell the region’s potential in tourism.

The Tourists who recently visited Kisumu and Kakamega counties were amazed by the tourism sites in the lake region. They enjoyed rides on Lake Victoria, the Crying stone of Kakamega and also loved the tour of Kakamega forest.